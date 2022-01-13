Inflation is on the rise, so here are five money-saving hacks to help you save money on a daily basis.

According to data analyzed by budgeting app Plum, household spending on everyday items increased by 15% from £1,682 in Q4 2020 to £1,931 in the final quarter of 2021.

This rise was accompanied by sharp increases in inflation, which reached 5.1% in November, more than double the Bank of England’s target of 2%.

Energy costs have become the most significant drain on Britons’ disposable income, with three out of ten people citing rising bills as the reason.

One-fourth of Plum users cited rising food costs, one-fifth cited rising utility bills, and sixteen percent cited rising fuel costs.

With rising prices, just over half of British households are finding it more difficult to manage their finances than they were three months ago.

“The scenario we are now in, where the economy is stalling and the cost of living is rapidly rising, is totally uncharted territory for most working adults in the UK,” Victor Trokoudes, chief executive and co-founder of Plum, said.

“The last time this happened was in the 1970s, during a period of severe stagflation, so this is a trying time for many families.”

“Prices have been rising across the board for the last few months, but it’s soaring energy costs that are hurting families the most, and unfortunately, providers are warning it’ll get worse before it gets better,” he added.

Mr Trokoudes warned that inflation could reach 7%, despite economists’ consensus that consumer price inflation will average around 5% this year.

“This will put even more strain on household finances, so now is the time for people to tap into their savings and build up as much of a buffer as possible,” he added.

“This will assist with any anticipated costs as well as provide a fund to fall back on in the event of an emergency.”

While costs are rising across the board, there are a number of steps people can take to lower their bills. Here’s a look at some of them.

Costs of energy are on the rise.

