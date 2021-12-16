Inflation, supply chains, and energy prices may force the Fed to raise rates more quickly, according to SandP.

Inflation, supply chains, and energy prices may force the Fed to raise rates sooner than expected, according to SandP.

‘Inflationary pressures are forcing some central banks to tighten, raising funding costs,’ according to the rating agency.

ANKARA (Ankara)

SandP Global Ratings said Tuesday that persistent inflation, supply chain disruptions, and rising energy prices could lead to wage inflation, prompting the Federal Reserve and other central banks to raise interest rates sooner than expected.

“Inflation has returned after decades of decline.

“Prices for items such as oil, semiconductors, and vehicles are rising, often dramatically,” the global rating agency said in a statement.

Inflation is rising rapidly almost everywhere around the world, according to the agency, as global demand growth outpaces supply growth.

“Recent Fed signaling has prompted investors to speculate that the central bank may raise interest rates sooner and more quickly,” the report said.

Last week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated that the central bank is prepared to use all of its tools to combat high inflation.

His remarks also suggested that the Fed would consider winding down its asset purchases more quickly at its next meeting in December.

