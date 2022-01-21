Initial jobless claims in the United States have increased by 55,000 people.

According to Labor Department figures, 286,000 initial claims were filed last week.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

According to the US Labor Department, the number of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims increased by 55,000 to 286,000 last week.

The department stated that “the previous week’s level was revised up by 1,000 from 230,000 to 231,000.”

According to the report, the four-week moving average was 231,000, up 20,000 from the previous week’s revised figure of 211,000.

According to the Labor Department, the unemployment rate in the world’s largest economy fell to 3.9 percent in December, down from 4.2 percent in November.