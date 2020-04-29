Instagram Explodes with Creativity and Elegance with #DuvetChallenge Amid Stay at Home Orders

Staying at home refreshes people’s mind and relaxes the body. However, the coronavirus pandemic has barred people from leaving the house for over a month, thus, making their homes their workplace as well.

Whether it is plain boredom or just intricate creativity, a new fashion challenge has surged where people trade their plain clothes to wrapping blankets, duvets, or quilts. Indeed, this makes working at home interesting.

As stylish workers stay home amid this COVID-19 crisis, the new fashion craze allows dressing up, “even when there is nowhere to go. Called the quarantine duvet dress challenge, Instagram users wrap themselves with comforters, duvets, and quilts to create a “classy look.”

They also add some accessories like chic belts, bags, sunglasses, heels, or wine glasses. Some users even further add some humor and creativity using a roll of tissue paper or pillow as bags.

This amazingly voguish fad has been trending on the platform throughout April using the hashtags #DuvetChallenge, #QuarantineDuvetDress, and #DuvetDress.

“Fashion influencers on quarantine be like,” says one user who sits on her tub.

“It was time to change the sheets, so seemed OK to take it outside for a dress/gown photo shoot before it’s thrown into the machine for a good clean,” writes one user. Another user tags her classy style as “#quarantinepillowchallenge version haute couture.”

“Tonight’s outfit sorted for Zoom cocktails with the girls. I’m taking any excuse to get dressed up at this stage,” said another user in her white duvet, adding that she got a date with a gigantic Easter egg. Sleepwear is such a fashion on Instagram. Earlier this month, another challenge came up featuring pillow outfits flooded the social network with hashtags #quarantinepillowchallenge, which trended earlier this month.

The pillow challenge is the same as the current trend, in which users pose for a photo wearing only a large pillow strapped to their body.

Another Instagram user makes some noise online as she shares photos of her wearing elegant dresses while doing different work from home tasks. Lucy Rogers got inspired to dress up while working as gowns she rented online kept on coming in. “I really wanted to wear all these gorgeous dresses I had rented, but I had nowhere to go,” says the 32-year-old Rogers.

The lady who works for a digital marketing agency Croud then created an Instagram account to keep herself entertained while stuck at home. She tried the lovely dresses, which she would “normally wear to the office.”

Using the hashtag #SayYesToTheWFHDress, various photos show her wearing floor-length classy gowns and dresses while making tea, playing chess, working on the computer, and doing some workout,

Rogers, however, did not expect the attention she got online. “I’ve even had messages from people working in the ER, saying they check-in daily to look at the dresses, I thought that was so nice,” said Rogers said. “It’s a bit of fun to make people smile while all this is going on,” she added.

