Instagram’s Zombie Angelina Jolie Is COVID-19 Positive, Now On Ventilator

The zombie Angelina Jolie is now on a ventilator after she turned COVID-19 positive while in prison in Iran.

Instagram star Sahar Tabar from Tehran became famous after posting images of her spooky, skinny face that resembles Oscar-winning star Jolie with the angled facial features. However, some fans likened her to Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride.

The 22-year old Tabar (Fatemeh Khishvand in real life) was arrested last October due to blasphemy, inciting violence, and encouraging the corruption of young people from her Instagram posts.

Her lawyers already appealed for her immediate release as she is said to be seriously ill and supported by ventilators while in prison. However, Center For Human Rights In Iran, a U.S.-based human rights group, said Presiding Judge Mohammad Moghiseh of Branch 28 of the Revolutionary Court, has repeatedly refused to grant her bail.

This was even after numerous coronavirus cases are recorded in the country’s prisons. Currently, Iran has a total of over 76,389 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 4,777 virus-related deaths. These make Iran the worst epidemic in the Middle East.

However, the actual figures could be higher as the official tally only included those who died in the hospital and tested positive for the virus before their death.

Meanwhile, around 85,000 prisoners were freed to eliminate to contend the virus last month. ‘We find it unacceptable that this young woman has now caught the coronavirus in these circumstances while her detention order has been extended during all this time in jail,’ human rights lawyer Payam Derafshan said on Wednesday, Apr. 15.

Derafsham also said that Sahar and other inmates who have non-violent charges should be released as well because of coronavirus pandemic. Tehran’s guidance court, which deals with ‘cultural crimes and social and moral corruption’ ordered her detention.

‘The prison director should acknowledge the infection and admit she has been hospitalized,’ he added.

Tabar became famous in 2017 with 26,000 followers before her Instagram was shut down following her arrest.

Iran only allows Instagram, while other social media apps like Facebook and Twitter are banned.

In her posts last year, she reportedly had 50 surgeries, including a nose job, lip fillers, and liposuction to make her look like Hollywood actress Jolie. However, she later confessed she made fun of her look and blown it up through makeup and editing.

‘This is Photoshop and makeup… I paint my face in an increasingly funny way. It is a way of expressing yourself, a kind of art,’ said Sahar.

In July, Sahar shared her true self for the first time with photos of her prior and after the surgery.

In the first photo, she shows a fresh look without her signature makeup, sporting a long dark hair, brown eyes, and much smaller lips. On the other one, she wears her zombie Angelina look with blue contact lenses, pointed nose, and sunken cheeks.

However, Sahar claims she did not intentionally want to be like Jolie neither the Corpse Bride. Her Instagram account has recently been reactivated with 15,000 followers.

