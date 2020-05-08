insurance policeman investigating contracts

The ACPR has been examining these contracts which have been the subject of heated controversy since the start of the Covid-19 crisis.

The pressure does not fall for insurers. The Supervisory Authority and Resolution (ACPR), the insurance gendarme, has just opened an investigation into business interruption insurance. “The ACPR has decided to draw up an inventory of the main contracts sold on the French market“, said the regulator on Wednesday evening. Its objective is to shed light on these guarantees in order to have a precise vision of this small market. Supposed to cover the loss of turnover linked to a slowdown or a cessation of activity, these contracts have been, since the beginning of confinement, at the heart of lively controversies: between insurers and small businesses claiming compensation, but also between the insurers themselves. The latter have been torn apart since Crédit Mutuel offered a premium to its policyholders. An initiative followed by other bancassurers and MMA.

Clauses not specific enough

The vast majority of operating loss policies – which are relatively few