Intel will spend (dollar)20 billion in Ohio to build a chip manufacturing facility.

According to the US technology giant, total investment could reach (dollar)100 billion over the next decade.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Intel, the world’s largest technology company, announced on Friday that it will invest more than (dollar)20 billion in two new cutting-edge chip factories in Ohio.

“As part of Intel’s IDM 2.0 strategy, the investment will help boost production to meet surging demand for advanced semiconductors, powering a new generation of innovative products from Intel and serving the needs of foundry customers,” the company said in a press release.

“At full buildout, the site’s total investment could reach (dollar)100 billion over the next decade, making it one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturing sites,” it added.

The move will help build a “more resilient” supply chain and ensure “reliable access” to advanced semiconductors for years to come, according to Pat Gelsinger, the company’s CEO.

He went on to say, “Intel is bringing leading capability and capacity back to the United States to strengthen the global semiconductor industry.”

The new facilities, according to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, will create thousands of well-paying jobs in the state.

According to the statement, 3,000 Intel jobs will be created, as well as 7,000 construction jobs.