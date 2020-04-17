Intelligent logistics ropeway makes delivery easier in rural China

For more than 4,600 villagers in Xintang, south China’s Guangdong Province, picking up packages has become easier thanks to an intelligent logistics ropeway system.

Developed by a technology company named IBOSST, the logistics system was officially put into operation on Wednesday in Xin’an Township, with a five- km-long ropeway linking the township and Xintang Village.

It consists of several smart boxes shuttling back and forth between both ends of the ropeway. A one-way trip only takes around 15 minutes. Each box is capable of carrying goods weighing up to 100 kg, according to the company.

In rural China, most logistics companies do not set up delivery stations in villages. Villagers have to travel to the township-level stations to pick up their packages.

Currently, the intelligent express line has provided service for courier companies including ZTO Express, STO Express and Yunda Express.

It was put into trial operation in November last year.

Ma Renhong, executive director of the Guangdong Logistics Profession Association, said advanced technologies including drones and intelligent logistics ropeways have been used in China to better connect rural areas with the outside world and spur its economy.