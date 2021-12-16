Internat.

According to the International Energy Agency, a new surge in COVID-19 cases is expected to slow but not derail the ongoing recovery in oil demand.

Due to the new surge in COVID-19 cases, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global oil demand estimates for 2021 and 2022 by around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared to last month’s assessment.

According to the IEA’s oil market report released on Tuesday, global oil demand will rise by 5.4 million bpd to 96.2 million bpd in 2021, and by another 3.3 million bpd to 99.5 million bpd in 2022, when it will return to pre-pandemic levels.

The revision was attributed to new containment measures put in place to stop the virus’s spread, which are expected to have an immediate impact on air travel and jet fuel consumption.

“A new wave of COVID-19 cases is expected to stymie, but not derail, the current recovery in oil demand.”

“World oil demand is expected to rise by nearly 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in 4Q21 to 98.6 million bpd before falling by 740,000 bpd seasonally in 1Q22,” according to the agency.

In November, global supply increased.

According to the IEA, global oil supply increased by 970,000 bpd in November to 98.37 million bpd, owing to increased output from the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, which helped to close the demand gap.

According to the agency, global supply increased by nearly 2 million bpd in November compared to the same month last year.

In November, OPEC crude oil production reached 27.75 million barrels per day, up 310,000 barrels per day from the previous month.

Non-OPEC production increased by 660,000 barrels per day to 65.41 million barrels per day.

Production will be able to keep up with demand.

Global oil production is expected to outpace demand beginning in December, according to the agency, as the US and OPEC(plus), led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, increase output to ease a tight oil market.

“As this upward supply trend continues into 2022, the US, Canada, and Brazil appear to be on track to pump at their highest annual levels ever, boosting overall non-OPEC(plus) output by 1.8 million bpd.”

If the remaining OPEC(plus) cuts are fully unwound, Saudi Arabia and Russia could also set new highs.

In that case, global supply would increase by 6.4 million bpd next year, up from 1.5 million bpd in 2021, according to the agency.