Int’l companies join the fight against coronavirus

International companies in China are joining the effort to bring business back to normal after the Spring Festival holiday and keep up the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic. Right now, Honeywell International is directly contributing to the fight against the epidemic and carefully providing for worker safety as operations resume after the holiday.

To date, Honeywell’s donated equipment has reached a total value of US$2 million to support China in the fight against the epidemic. With the pro bono service of SF Express, 500,000 KN95 masks of Honeywell have been delivered to Wuhan. With the efforts and hard work of its employees and partners during the Spring Festival, Honeywell ensured the supply of the relevant protective equipment.

“People from all walks of life in China are fully supporting the fight against the novel coronavirus. As a company that has been deeply rooted in China for so many years, Honeywell takes its responsibility and joins this cause,” said Honeywell China President Scott Zhang. “I am proud and grateful that our employees and partners are making great efforts in Shanghai, Beijing, Nanjing, Wuhan, Xi’an and other cities to contribute toward this cause. I sincerely hope that we can defeat coronavirus soon. Have no fear of hardship, let’s strive for better together!”

Honeywell donated 500,000 KN95 masks to Wuhan Donghu New Tech Development Zone Anti-Coronavirus Department and 3,000 Honeywell air purifiers were donated to 50 hospitals across Hubei Province. Other fire and security systems were delivered to Xi’an Public Health Clinical Center under construction, specially built to handle patients who have contracted the novel coronavirus.

Honeywell offices have been implementing strict policies to monitor workers’ health and ensure their safety, including the provision of masks for all workers. So far, no single case of infection has been reported among 11,000 Honeywell employees in China, and Honeywell has gradually resumed operations “in compliance with rules and regulations,” according to Zhang. Honeywell is optimistic about ongoing growth of China’s economy and is in it for the long haul.

By now, 18 out of Honeywell’s 21 plants across China have fully resumed manufacturing, and the rest three partly resumed manufacturing. “We believe in the power of ‘Made in China’ and resilience of China’s economy,” Zhang declared. “We believe as we stand in solidarity, we will end this epidemic soon and embrace a bright future.”