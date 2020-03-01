Investors are cautious of market opening with bad news

(Bloomberg) – The first death of the US corona virus. Signs that the outbreak is putting pressure on China’s economy. A possible outbreak in Washington State. Trade may have stopped, but the drum beating of alarming headlines has not stopped. This worries investors about what happens when the markets reopen.

While stocks have priced significant bad news with a 13% drop in the S&P 500 in seven sessions and an increase in volatility, markets have so far been helpless to find themselves amid a flood of virus-related headlines that continued through Saturday raise.

“Today’s news flow is pretty negative and will make the narrative between now and Monday morning more important than it was on Friday,” warned Matt Maley, equity strategist at Miller Tabak & Co., that it’s too early to experience worst-case scenarios. “However, today’s markets are heavily affected by momentum-based mechanized trading. When things go in one direction, it is very difficult to turn around. “

Most investors reached an advisory perspective on Saturday, saying that after the worst slump since 2008, the market is making progress to adapt to slower economic growth and the number of people. Compared to expected earnings, US stocks are trading on a five-year average compared to expected earnings.

“From an investor perspective, it is critical that the market has significantly alleviated these concerns,” said David Katz, chief investment officer at Matrix Asset Advisors in Westchester, New York. “Since the news will be released in the next few weeks, a lot has already been discounted.”

At an afternoon press conference to announce new steps to curb the spread of the disease, President Donald Trump said “the markets will all return” after the $ 6 trillion sell-off cut global stocks. He urged the Federal Reserve to “do its job” and cut interest rates while its administration focused on public security. Fed chairman Jerome Powell said on Friday that the virus posed an emerging risk to the economy and signaled that the central bank was ready to cut interest rates if necessary.

“It is certainly not a good situation if you lose trips that make up a large part of the market, but for a while we have to do everything that is necessary,” Trump said. “Safety, health, number one – the markets will take care of themselves. The companies are very powerful, our consumer has never been in a better position than now. “

A Washington, DC, medical-grade patient was the first confirmed US coronavirus-related death. Washington state health officials had previously identified two new cases, including a person whose travel itinerary was unknown or who had encountered someone who visited affected areas.

Data hit

Chinese Statistics Office data on Saturday showed that manufacturing activity in the country declined sharply in February, with the official measure reaching its lowest level in existence. The manufacturing managers ‘index fell from 50 in February to 35.7 in February, well below economists’ forecasts.

“It’s absolutely worse than a drop of news,” said Nathan Thooft, head of global asset allocation at Manulife Asset Management. “Investors want security, whether good or bad. A drop, a drop of news leaves the door of uncertainty wide open. “

Late Saturday, Washington State officials said they are investigating a possible outbreak of coronavirus in a healthcare facility that cares for elderly vulnerable patients after two people were infected at the facility. According to Jeff Duchin, public health official in Seattle and King County, more than 50 residents and staff at the facility have shown symptoms of respiratory disease.

From its closing price of 2,954.22 on Friday, the S & P 500 would have to drop another 8.3% to complete the 20% tumble that traditionally means a bear market. No such decline in the US indices has occurred since March 2009. The rally, which started with a few measures this month, was the longest ever.

“I think this is a correction and not the end of the bull market,” said Chris Zaccarelli, Davidson Advisory Group’s chief investment officer. “We are likely to experience an economic shock here in the United States, but I don’t think we will see negative GDP growth for two consecutive quarters.” Since we are not getting a recession due to the corona virus, the bull market will continue. “

