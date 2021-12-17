Investors are waiting for the Federal Reserve to make a decision, so stocks in the United States are starting the day lower

The VIX volatility index has increased by 6.9% to 19.98.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The major US stock market indices opened lower on Monday, as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting, which will end on Wednesday.

At 9:36 a.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was trading at 35,890, down 77 points, or 0.22 percent.

1436 GMT (EDT)

The SandP 500 index fell 6 points to 4,705, or 0.14 percent.

The Nasdaq fell 8 points, or 0.6 percent, to 15,618 points.

The dollar index rose 0.13 percent to 96.22, but the 10-year US Treasury note yield fell 2.76 percent to 1.448 percent.

Gold gained 0.2 percent to (dollar)1,788 per ounce, while silver gained 0.8 percent to (dollar)22.34 per ounce.

Brent crude was trading at (dollar)74.47 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at (dollar)70.86 per barrel.

The Federal Reserve is not expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday, but it is widely expected to signal at least one hike in 2022.