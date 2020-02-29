Investors look to China data, US infection spread after week of punishment

By David Randall, Lewis Krauskopf and April Joyner

NEW YORK, Oct. / PRNewswire / – The worst weekly sell-off since the financial crisis has plunged US stocks into the correction area and prevented trillions from being market cap. Investors are now struggling to see what Monday will bring.

Many believe that the next few days will provide important information on whether the outbreak in the United States is accelerating, how the government is willing to deal with an epidemic, and what economic damage it has already done to other countries.

“At the moment, the market is saying this is unlimited. We don’t know where the limits are and where they will peak,” said Graham Tanaka, chief investment officer at Tanaka Capital, New York.

An important lesson comes in the US on Friday night when China will publish its purchasing manager index, a widely observed measure of economic activity.

The February data will provide a first real glimpse of how a phase of mass shutdown and movement restrictions affected the economy at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial.

China’s latest report showed 53 for January, well above the 50 level that separates growth from contraction. Joy expects the February number to be much weaker. The question is how weak.

“If it’s a number below 40, it would be important to reflect how weak economic activity has been in China recently,” said Joy. Over 40, he said, “I’d say, ‘Boy, things are tough, but maybe not catastrophic.’”

Others look to the United States, where the outbreak and efforts to prepare for possible spread have become political during a presidential election year.

The White House has downplayed the crisis and called high reporting a trick to hamper President Donald Trump’s efforts for a second term.

“The next line in the sand is when the cases expand in the US,” said Jack Janasiewicz, portfolio manager and strategist at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions.

Signs that Japan could cancel its 2020 Summer Olympics – after years of preparation and around $ 12 billion in investments – would be another undesirable development, Janasiewicz said.

The International Olympic Committee has said it is determined to hold the games on schedule.

Tanaka from Tanaka Capital said he is closely monitoring the US response, including whether the government has been able to procure more kits for testing for the virus.

His company employees are ready to work from home if patients are found in New York himself, he said.

He reduced his position in Tesla Inc stocks and sold all of his investments in the energy sector when crude oil prices fell. Despite concerns about travel demand, he continues to hold airline stocks such as JetBlue Airways Corp and Alaska Air Group Inc.

Others are looking at the government bond market, a popular destination for nervous investors. Yields on the 10-year US Treasury note, which are reversing prices, hit an all-time low on Friday.

Coronavirus nervousness seemed to register on the bond market before it was felt in US stocks, which were at a record high in early February.

“The bond market brought us here and the stock market took revenge,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. “If the yield on 10-year government bonds is higher before the opening and we see yields rising in Europe, this would indicate that (concerns) have eased somewhat.” (Reporting by David Randall, Lewis Krauskopf and April Joyner; editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Daniel Wallis)