iPhone SE Has iPhone 8 Battery and iPhone XR’s RAM; Which Apple Device is Next for Launching?

Apple seemed to be too preoccupied amid Coronavirus. Wednesday, Apr. 15, the company officially releases the newest and cheapest iPhone device of 2020 called iPhone SE. The leaked reports identified some of its hidden specs that you would like to check out before buying the device. Aside from this one, Apple reportedly creates another device that may suit your needs for great quality music.

Great news! iPhone SE is now officially here. Apple proudly describes this device as the “most affordable iPhone that features A13 bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, and the best single-camera system in an iPhone.”

Though this is a new model, Apple seemed to be doing its old tricks of not revealing the device’s other important specs: memory and battery technology. And just like other iPhone models, getting to know this info means that you need to disassemble the device. Unfortunately, doing that will be impossible since the release date of this device is a week from today.

Luckily, MacRumors found a Chinese telecom spec sheet that claims iPhone SE’s memory and battery capacity. Here’s what we found out.

According to the report, iPhone SE will be having the same battery power as its predecessor iPhone 8. This means that the new ‌iPhone‌ SE has the same 1,821 mAh battery capacity. This claim can be a possible fact since Apple personally states that the iPhone SE will last “about as long as the ‌iPhone‌ 8.”

Apple claims up to 13 hours of video playback and up to 8 hours streaming video on a single charge of its new ‌iPhone‌ SE. By comparison, the ‌iPhone 11‌ battery offers 17 hours of video playback and up to 10 hours streaming.

When it comes to the RAM of the new iPhone, SE reportedly has 3GB RAM. This means that it will have the same RAM with iPhone XR but not too high, unlike the iPhone 11 with 4GB RAM.

iPhone SE will have variants between 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED starting at $399 base price.

Speaking of Apple, the company seemed to be planning another device that you’ll be interested in. Bloomberg reports today that Apple plans to have modular-style over-the-ear wireless headphones.

The article states that the new Apple headphones will offer paddings that apparently attaches to the frame magnetically, so you can replace and customize them– meaning that the company will soon have ‘customizable headphones.’

Unfortunately, Apple has not yet commented on whether this rumor is true.

