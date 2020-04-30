iPhone Tips, Tricks: Five Hacks iPhone Users Should Know

14 SHARES Share Tweet

If you are like the millions of iPhone users in this world, you might assume you are already using your phone to its fullest potential.

But there are such a lot of hidden functions that you are probably not making full use of. Here are five of the most useful iPhone tricks to make your life simpler.

Do Not Disturb, when turned on, silences all alerts for your iPhone. Your notifications will still be there when you wake up in the morning.

Still, by turning on DND, will not make a single beep, ping, or vibration for Facebook updates or work emails. You can also decide if you want to permit calls from contacts you’ve brought to the favorites section inside the Phone app.

The iPhone SE 2 is Apple’s newest iPhone, and it brings back the home button with Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor. During the initial setup process, iOS walks you through adding a fingerprint. But it doesn’t give you the option to upload more than one. After your telephone is set up, move in, and register more fingerprints.

Open Settings > Touch ID & Passcode > input your PIN > Add a fingerprint and go through the enrollment procedure.

ALSO READ: iPhone SE Name Explained: Here’s What The ‘SE’ Stands For, According To Apple’s Phil Schiller

Apple’s facial recognition feature, Face ID, continuously learns and relearns different aspects of your face with every scan. But if your phone still can’t recognize you, use the alternate appearance option.

Go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode > enter your PIN > Set Up An Alternate Appearance and go through the process of enrolling your face again.

Your iPhone’s screen brightness level can have a substantial effect on battery life. By default, iOS will robotically modify the display’s brightness based totally on how a great deal light the ambient sensor detects. But if you need to take whole control, you may disable vehicle brightness. Meaning something you set the brightness stage to is what it’s going to live at till you modify it again.

Open Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size and at the bottom of the page, you will find a switch to turn off Auto-Brightness.

If you don’t want to manually modify your screen’s brightness, you can use iOS 13’s active dark mode proven to protect battery life. Dark mode converts all the white backgrounds in apps to a black background. Not only will Apple’s very own apps automatically switch to a dark theme, but CNET said most third-party apps have also followed through.

Turn it on by going to Settings > Display & Brightness and selecting the Dark alternative at the pinnacle of the screen.

ALSO READ: iOS 13: How To Turn On Dark Mode On Your iPhone