Iran does not agree to hold an OPEC + meeting without a clear result

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said his country does not agree to hold an OPEC + meeting because there is no clear proposal and no expected results from such talks for the oil market. This emerges from a letter sent and viewed to OPEC by Reuters.

“The vague circumstances in which the upcoming OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting (meeting) will be organized are very important to me,” wrote Zanganeh in the letter of April 7 to the Algerian oil minister, who holds the presidency of OPEC .

OPEC + will hold a video conference on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. GMT after US President Donald Trump said last week that Riyadh and Moscow had agreed to save an unprecedented 10 to 15 million barrels a day, or about 10 to 15% of the world’s volume deliver.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Himani Sarkar)