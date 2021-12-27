IRS is sending letters to child tax credit parents; here’s what you should do with yours when it arrives.

AMERICAN families who received Child Tax Credit payments will receive a letter from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that they must keep.

The letter, which will be important when it comes time to file taxes in 2021, should be received by approximately 36 million families.

Letter 6419: Child Tax Credit (CTC) Advance for 2021 is the title of the note.

It will detail how much money each family received as a result of the expanded Child Tax Credit, as well as the number of children in the family who were eligible for payments.

The IRS announced on December 22 that the letter would be mailed to Child Tax Credit recipients this month.

People who received the third round of stimulus checks at the end of January will also receive separate letters.

By sending out the official forms, the IRS hopes to avoid errors and delays in the processing of tax returns.

Families who qualified for the expanded Child Tax Credit but did not receive any monthly payments in 2021 can still claim the full amount on their 2021 tax returns.

Some families chose to forego monthly payments in favor of receiving a lump sum payment or because they were concerned about tax debt.

When tax returns are filed next year, parents who did not receive advance Child Tax Credit payments may be eligible for up to (dollar)3,600 per child under the age of six.

This amount is up to (dollar)3,000 for children aged six to seventeen.

You will also be able to claim up to (dollar)3,600 if you have a newborn baby in December.

Parents who give birth on December 31 can claim the tax credit for newborns if the eligibility requirements are met, according to the IRS.

Payments of up to (dollar)300 for children under the age of six and up to (dollar)250 for children ages six to 17 began in July and continued every month until December.

Individual taxpayers must have an adjusted gross income (AGI) of less than (dollar)75,000 to be eligible for the full amount of stimulus money.

Couples who are married and file jointly must have an AGI of less than (dollar)150,000.