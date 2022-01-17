IRS tax quarter filing deadline: Millions of Americans must file by TOMORROW.

Millions of Americans must make sure they’ve filed their taxes for the current quarter by TOMORROW.

Tomorrow is a CRUCIAL tax deadline, and workers must make sure they’ve taken action now to avoid penalties.

If you want to avoid a tax bill at the end of the year, you only have until January 18 to make estimated tax payments for the fourth quarter of 2021.

However, the vast majority of people who earn a living must pay taxes, though not every American taxpayer is required to do so tomorrow.

Your employer can deduct tax from your paycheck or you can make quarterly estimated payments throughout the year.

Those making estimated quarterly payments have until tomorrow to make their payments.

Taxes are frequently paid in quarterly estimated tax payments by self-employed people and investors.

The fiscal year is divided into four payment periods for estimated tax purposes, each with its own payment due date, which is usually in April, June, September, or January.

The deadline is January 18 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Even if you’re due a refund when you file your income tax return at the end of the year, you may be charged a penalty if you don’t pay enough taxes by the due date of each payment period.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our COLA live blog…

Depending on how much tax you owe, the penalties for failing to make a quarterly tax payment can be severe.

After the due date, the IRS typically assesses a penalty of 0.5 percent of the tax owed.

For each month or partial month that the tax is not paid, the penalty will increase.

For unpaid taxes, the maximum penalty is 25%.

Electronically completing your income tax payment is the most efficient and simple method.

Using IRS Direct Pay, you can make your payment online.

Tax payments can also be made with a debit card, credit card, or digital wallet, according to the IRS.

If you are concerned that you will be unable to complete your tax payment due to a lack of funds, the IRS allows you to apply for a payment plan to assist you.

In addition, the Sun explains when tax refunds will be issued in 2022, as well as five ways to increase your tax refund.