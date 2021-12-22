Is Biden deferring payments on federal student loans?

FEDERAL student loan payments were set to resume in February 2022, after a nearly two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

President Biden, on the other hand, has stated that the payment freeze will be maintained.

The Biden Administration extended the moratorium on federal student loan payments in America for the second time on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

The payment moratorium was supposed to end on January 31, 2022, but it won’t end until at least May 1.

According to the Washington Post, interest rates will remain unchanged at 0%, and debt collection efforts will be halted.

Vaccine mandates are gaining traction in many US cities as the Omicron variant of coronavirus spreads across the country.

