Is Chick-Fil-A open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

CHICK-FIL-A fans want to know if the fast food restaurant will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

For a number of businesses, the January holiday necessitates a change in business hours, and fast food fans want to know if Chick-Fil-A is among them.

Every third Monday in January, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed as a national holiday in the United States.

In honor of the holiday, businesses across the country have changed their hours of operation.

Chick-fil-A, on the other hand, has decided to keep its doors open.

On Monday, January 17, the well-known restaurant chain will be open to serve its patrons.

Chick-Fil-A’s popularity stems from their extensive nationwide presence.

The chain is typically open Monday through Saturday.

On Sundays, regular customers are aware of the establishment’s absence.

They are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the six days they are open.

Check with your local Chick-Fil-A location for the most up-to-date information on Martin Luther King Jr. Day hours.

During MLK Monday, Chick-Fil-A is also accepting online orders.

If you don’t want to go to the store and wait in line to order your food, you can order Chick-fil-A online.

Simply place your order on the company’s website or app and select how you want it delivered.

You can get your food from a curbside pick-up or drive-thru at many locations after ordering and paying online.

Apps and websites like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub can also deliver your order to your door.

If you want something delivered to your house, double-check the delivery fees, which vary depending on where you live.