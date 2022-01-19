Is Coca-Cola going to change its cans?

Are Coca-Cola’s cans being replaced?

With the introduction of new flavors, Coca-Cola appears to be eager to get the new year off to a good start.

In the coming weeks, the company will introduce a new design for flavored Coca-Cola products, as well as new Coca-Cola flavors.

After unveiling new designs for its Coca-Cola and Coke Zero cans in 2021, the Coca-Cola Company said on Wednesday that it would be spreading “a modern edge to the same great tastes.”

Additionally, the company claims that its new designs will make it easier for customers to identify their favorite tastes or types.

Bright colors and a large logo at the top of the box, according to People.

Single-flavor cans are solid colored, as in cherry and vanilla, whereas stacked hues express two tastes, such as cherry and vanilla.

Caffeine-free editions are indicated by a gold top, while zero sugar and low-calorie editions are indicated by black writing.

“Modernize and simplify the look…,” the changes say.

According to Natalia Suarez, senior brand manager of Coke Choice Portfolio’s North American operating unit, “[and]help consumers find the flavor they’re looking for on the shelf.”

She went on to say that the company began redesigning its packaging last year when it changed the packaging of Coke, Diet Coke, and Coke Zero Sugar.

The formula for Coke Zero Sugar was also tweaked to make it taste more like regular Coke.

Coke, for example, must capture shoppers’ attention as they move down the supermarket aisle to make the most of their shelf space.

Coke with Coffee, a blend of Coke and coffee powder, was introduced to the United States about a year ago.

Dark Blend, Vanilla, and Caramel are currently available flavors.

A new Mocha flavor will be available in the United States on February 7th.