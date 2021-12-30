Is CVS open on New Year’s Day or closed?

Is CVS open on New Year’s Day, or will it be closed?

The observance of national holidays causes a change in normal hours for many stores during the month of December.

With a number of businesses changing their hours of operation, customers have wondered what this means for CVS Pharmacy, the convenience store behemoth.

With CVS deciding to open despite the Christmas holiday, shoppers have speculated whether the convenience store will also be open on New Year’s Day.

CVS will be open for a limited time between the hours of 8 a.m. and 9 p.m., similar to their Christmas hours.

Due to the differences in locations, the hours of operation for any CVS store may vary; it’s best to call the CVS you frequent the most to double check.

For example, if your local CVS Pharmacy is part of another chain, such as Target, that CVS will be closed because Target is closed.

Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25 are the dates for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

During the holiday season, many businesses choose to stay open for a limited period of time.

Some stores choose not to open at all.

One of the few businesses open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day was CVS pharmacy.

The store was only open for a limited time on both days, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Shoppers are faced with changing schedules from their favorite companies as the year draws to a close.

The number of holidays in December causes a shift in hours for businesses all over the world.

More employees will want to spend time off work during holidays such as Christmas and New Year’s.

Holidays are also slower business days for many businesses, so they choose to close their doors until after Christmas or New Years.