Is CVS open or closed over the holidays?

Is CVS open or closed during the holidays?

The observance of national holidays causes a change in normal hours for a number of stores during the month of December.

With a number of businesses changing their hours of operation, customers have wondered what this means for CVS Pharmacy, the world’s largest convenience store chain.

Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25 are the dates for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, respectively.

During the holidays, many businesses choose to stay open for a limited period of time.

Some businesses choose to close their doors.

One of the few businesses that will remain open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is CVS pharmacy.

The store will be open for a limited time on both days, between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Shopping sleuths have speculated whether CVS will be open on New Years Day as well, given the convenience store’s decision to open despite the Christmas holiday.

CVS will remain open for a limited time between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m., similar to their Christmas hours.

Due to the differences in locations, the hours of operation for any CVS store may vary; it’s best to call the CVS you frequent the most to double check.

If your local CVS Pharmacy is housed within another chain, such as Target, it will be closed because Target is closed.

Shoppers are faced with changing schedules from their favorite companies as the year draws to a close.

The number of holidays in December causes businesses all over the country to change their hours.

More employees will want to spend time off work during holidays such as Christmas and New Year’s.

Holidays are also slower business days for many businesses, so they choose to close their doors until after Christmas or New Years.

