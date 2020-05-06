Is it going to be possible this year the face-to-face attention by appointment at the Tax Agency offices?

The Tax Agency (AEAT) has made face-to-face care subject to a prior appointment to make the Income Statement 2019-2020 “to the conditions that the sanitary circumstances will mark at all times”, as indicated on its website. At the same time, clothing production by telephone has been reinforced through the “We call you” program. Sources of the Tax Agency add that they will probably leave the statements at the offices until the end of the campaign and thus delay the start of the previous appointment at the offices, which was originally scheduled for May 13.

In this way, for taxpayers with a traditional profile, older, and who usually resort to face-to-face assistance (up to two rentals, up to two activities in modules, capital gains or losses derived from up to two transmissions), the service is expected to be provided of assistance during the month of June-

Yesterday, Tuesday, May 5, the period for requesting an appointment for the telephone preparation of 2019-2020 Income Tax Returns began. The so-called “We call you” plan -existing in previous years- can be requested through the AEAT application, on the phones 901 12 12 24 or 91 535 73 26 (automatic service) or by calling the phones 901 22 33 44 and 91 553 00 71 from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. In this way, the program “We call you” will start on May 7 and you can make an appointment from ayery until June 29. The taxpayer can choose a specific day and a time slot to receive the call from the Tax Agency-

Promotions

The taxpayer will have to have the following documentation ready for the call of the AEAT official: the reference number, the DNI of all those who appear in the declaration, the IBAN bank account number, the cadastral references of all the properties of their property or in which you live for rent or in other circumstances, as well as any other supporting document that could entitle you to regional deductions or other tax benefit.

Reopening in 20 days

For his part, the director general of the AEAT, Jesús Gascón, already advanced two weeks ago that he was working to have a “very reinforced” telephone service through personalized calls to taxpayers. Likewise, Gascón indicated that

The reopening of the Public Administration offices will take place from next May 25 and it is anticipated that face-to-face attention to citizens will be gradually resumed from this date, always by appointment and with a limited capacity. .