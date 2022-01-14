Is it possible for college students to get food stamps?

Are food stamps available to college students?

MILLIONS OF AMERICANS CAN GET FOOD STAMPS.

However, there are a number of requirements to meet in order to be eligible for help.

According to the USDA, college students must meet the initial Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) requirements as well as be enrolled less than half-time at their institution.

Students who meet the criteria and are enrolled half-time or more may be eligible for an exemption.

Exemptions may include being under the age of 18 or over the age of 50, having a physical or mental disability, working at least 20 hours per week, or caring for a child under the age of 6.

The USDA’s website has a comprehensive list of exemptions.

Due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, there are also some temporary exemptions.

The bill is known as the Consolidated Appropriations Act.

SNAP eligibility for college students will be expanded in 2021 for those who:

Because the number of full-time and half-time hours differs by school, it’s best to check with yours to see if you’re eligible.

The temporary exemptions, which began in January, will last for 30 days after the Covid-19 public health emergency is lifted.

Although the SNAP program is funded by the federal government, each state determines who is eligible.

Those with gross incomes of up to 130 percent of the federal poverty level are generally eligible.

This means that a single-person household’s starting point is around (dollar)12,880, with the amount increasing depending on the size of the family.

The poverty line for a four-person household, for example, is (dollar)26,500.

More poverty guidelines can be found on the US Department of Health’s website.

Additional requirements in some states exist, such as having a certain amount of money in your bank account.

In Michigan, for example, you must have a combined savings and checking account balance of less than (dollar)2,000.

However, if you’re 60 or older, or have a disability, your bank account could be (dollar)3,251.

You can apply for food stamps at your local human services or social services center in your state.

Find a SNAP program and a social services agency in your area.

Extra SNAP funding and free school meals for all students are available during the pandemic until June 30, 2022.

Call 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479) to get immediate food assistance from the USDA’s National Hunger Hotline.

