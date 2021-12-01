Is it possible for Ethereum to reach $10,000 by the year 2021?

ETHEREUM has been on a tear recently, but what’s next for the second most valuable cryptocurrency after Bitcoin?

We reveal our 2021 price predictions, including whether Ethereum will reach $10,000.

The cryptocurrency, which was launched in 2015, was founded by eight people, one of whom is Vitalik Buterin, who is 27 years old.

Ethereum can be used to create applications and run smart contracts in addition to being a cryptocurrency.

Investors should be aware that there is no guarantee of profit, and you could lose all of your money.

To put it another way, don’t risk more than you can afford to lose or invest in something you don’t fully comprehend.

Cryptocurrencies are also extremely volatile, and their prices can plummet without warning.

Because crypto firms are subject to little regulation, you’re likely to be unprotected if something goes wrong.

According to CoinMarketCap, the price of Ethereum (ETH) is currently at (dollar)4,703.10, up 2% in the last 24 hours.

The all-time high for Ethereum is (dollar)4,859.50, which it reached just last month.

It’s also up from (dollar)738 on January 1, meaning it’s increased by more than six times since the start of the year.

However, because cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile, there’s no guarantee that the price of Ethereum will rise that much – or even that it will rise at all.

Before starting to rise this year, Ethereum’s previous all-time high was in January of last year, when it reached (dollar)1,290.

Although it is impossible to predict how the price of Ethereum will change in the future, experts and investors have made predictions.

Ethereum is expected to rise to (dollar)5,114 by the end of 2021, according to a panel of 50 fintech experts on comparison site Finder.

They also predict that the price will increase to (dollar)15,364 in 2025, then more than triple to (dollar)50,788 in 2030.

Meanwhile, Joshua Fraser, co-founder of Origin Protocol, is even more optimistic about Ethereum’s price, predicting that it will reach (dollar)10,000 by the end of the year.

“Ethereum is currently hosting a large but rapidly growing alternative financial system in decentralized finance, or DeFi,” Fraser said.

“Ethereum will eventually become one of the world’s primary financial settlement layers.”

This future reality will be reflected in the price of Ethereum.”

Ethereum is expected to rise slightly to (dollar)4,735 by the end of 2021, then explode to (dollar)12,303 by the end of 2024, according to CoinPriceForecast.

WalletInvestor predicts (dollar)7,311.73 in one year and (dollar)19,232.60 in five years.

But remember to take these forecasts with a grain of salt,…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.