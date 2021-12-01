Is it possible that this year an Internet Computer (ICP) will cost $100?

Is it possible that an Internet Computer (ICP) this year will cost $100?

The value of the INTERNET Computer soared after its launch earlier this year, but it has since struggled to match those levels.

According to CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency, also known as ICP, is currently worth (dollar)42.01.

On May 10, it reached a high of (dollar)750.73, which was a record high.

However, the price fluctuated wildly after the release, dropping to (dollar)580.38 on May 11 and (dollar)387.60 on May 12.

If you’re considering investing, keep in mind that it’s a high-risk venture with no guarantee of profit.

You must be aware of the risks and be able to afford to lose money before investing, and you should never invest in something you do not fully comprehend.

Cryptocurrencies are also extremely volatile, which means that the value of your investment can go up or down in the blink of an eye.

There is also a lack of regulation for cryptocurrency companies, so you won’t be protected if something goes wrong.

Internet Computer is a blockchain-based crypto token that was launched on May 10th.

To power applications and platforms, it uses smart contracts, which are similar to Ethereum’s blockchain.

The goal is for developers to use the technology to create websites and other internet services, such as social media or messenger applications.

They won’t have to rely on major corporations like Amazon, Google, or Facebook.

The Dfinity Foundation, which founded Internet Computer, wants the crypto to be the decentralized version of the internet.

The Dfinity Foundation, based in Zurich, Switzerland, is a not-for-profit scientific research organization.

The non-fungible token (NFT) project Origyn Foundation announced on November 23 that Paris Hilton had joined a (dollar)20 million funding round.

Dfinity’s Internet Computer Project is where Origyn runs.

Although it is impossible to predict whether ICP will increase in value to previous levels, crypto enthusiasts and experts have made predictions nonetheless.

Coin Price Forecast, for example, predicts a value of (dollar)50.58 at the end of the year and (dollar)68.38 at the end of the following year.

Those hoping for a return to over (dollar)100 may have to wait until 2024, when the site predicts it will reach (dollar)106.32.

ICP is expected to reach (dollar)106.06 in 2024, according to Digital Coin Price.

The cryptocurrency is expected to reach (dollar)181.94 by the end of 2028.

ICP’s rapid rise and fall within hours of launch “shows that… it’s the focus of short term speculation,” Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, previously told The Sun.

“Many buyers are hoping to profit from price spikes rather than having a fundamental belief in the long-term use case of,” she continued.

