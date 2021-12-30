Is McDonald’s open on New Year’s Day?

Is McDonald’s open today? Here are the New Year’s opening hours.

EVERYONE HAS A DIFFERENT HOLIDAY DINNER MENU.

Some people prefer a large roasted turkey, while others prefer glazed ham.

Others, on the other hand, might prefer a McFeast at their local McDonald’s.

Throughout the holidays, here is everything you need to know about McDonald’s hours.

McDonald’s will be open on January 1st.

Hours, however, may vary depending on where you are.

Because most McDonald’s are franchises, independent owners have the freedom to set their own hours, there’s a chance your local location will be open, but there’s no guarantee.

Customers can use their restaurant locator or call ahead to inquire about opening and closing times.

It will be open on New Year’s Eve as well.

Customers should call ahead to confirm the opening and closing times of their local McDonald’s in order to avoid disappointment.

The allure of McDonald’s stems from the fact that they have so many locations around the world.

So just because one McDonald’s in one city is open on New Year’s Day doesn’t mean the next town over is.

“Because 95% of McDonald’s restaurants are independently owned and operated,” a McDonald’s representative told CountryLiving.com, “the holiday business hours will vary by location.”

“The best way to find out what hours your local McDonald’s is open is to call ahead and confirm their hours.”