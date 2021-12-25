Is McDonald’s open today? Opening hours for Christmas and New Year’s Day

THE MENUS FOR EVERY CHRISTMAS DINNER ARE DIFFERENT.

Some people prefer a large roasted turkey, while others prefer glazed ham.

Others, on the other hand, may wish to visit their nearest McDonald’s and partake in a McFeast.

Throughout the holidays, here’s everything you need to know about McDonald’s hours.

On Christmas Day, McDonald’s will be open for business.

Depending on the location, however, hours may vary.

Because most McDonald’s are franchises, independent owners have the freedom to set their own hours, there’s a chance your local location will be open, but there’s no guarantee.

Customers can use their restaurant locator or call ahead for information on opening and closing times.

McDonald’s will be open on New Year’s Day, just as it was on Christmas Day.

To avoid disappointment, customers should call ahead to find out when their local McDonald’s opens and closes.

It will be open on New Year’s Eve as well.

The allure of McDonald’s stems from the fact that they have so many locations around the world.

So just because one McDonald’s in one city is open on Christmas doesn’t mean the next town over is.

“Because 95% of McDonald’s restaurants are independently owned and operated,” a McDonald’s representative told CountryLiving.com, “holiday business hours will vary by location.”

“The best way to find out what time your local McDonald’s is open is to call ahead and confirm their hours.”

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.