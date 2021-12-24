Is Starbucks open today? Here are the hours for Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Many stores change their hours to accommodate the holidays.

Starbucks is one of the stores that may change its hours during the holidays.

Despite the fact that many businesses close on Christmas Day and other holidays, Starbucks prefers to celebrate in their own unique way.

On Christmas Day, some of the coffee shop company’s locations will be open, while others will be closed.

To find out what hours your local Starbucks is open, go online or use the Starbucks app.

The same can be said about their New Year’s Day hours; they will be open, but check local store hours first.

Starbucks enjoys celebrating the holidays with special holiday cups and drink menus.

On the days of the holidays, you will be able to enjoy the holiday themed options at Starbucks in select locations.

In select locations, they will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

The company’s holiday hours, according to a spokesperson, are as follows:

“Store hours may be adjusted from time to time depending on business and customer needs.”

Starbucks’ famous holiday menu is released every year around the holidays.

Not only are there special holiday drinks on the menu, but there are also food items.

For the holidays in 2021, the Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte was introduced.

The Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brûlée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, and Irish Cream Cold Brew were among the other holiday drinks available at Starbucks this year.

The Gingerbread Latte and Eggnog Latte have been removed from this year’s holiday menu, despite being popular in previous years.

The coffee chain has also released holiday cups to commemorate the season.

Wrapping paper, ribbon, holiday lights, and candy cane are the four designs.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.