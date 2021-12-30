Is Target open on New Year’s Day?

What time does Target open on New Year’s Day?

Target is the eighth largest retailer in the United States and is known for being a one-stop shop.

With the holiday season rapidly approaching, many people are wondering what Target’s hours are in case they require any last-minute purchases.

On both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Target is expected to be open.

However, because hours vary by location, it’s best to double-check with your nearest branch.

Target was founded in 1962 as the discount division of the Minneapolis-based Dayton’s Company.

They’ve since grown into a multibillion-dollar corporation with offices across the country.

There are 1,926 stores nationwide as of 2021, according to reports.

Target is known for its extensive food and general merchandise selection.

Clothing, household goods, electronics, and toys are frequently available to shoppers.

Target sells items and decorations for New Year’s Eve celebrations during the holiday season.

They are best known for carrying essential household items, and they also have their own Target-owned brand.