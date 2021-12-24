Is Target open today? Here are the hours for Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Is Target open today? Here are the hours for Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Target, the United States’ eighth-largest retailer, is known for being a one-stop shop.

Many people are wondering what Target’s hours are as the holiday season approaches, in case they need to make any last-minute purchases.

Target will be closed on Christmas Day, but shoppers can get everything they need the day before.

The store is expected to open on December 24, 2021, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., but hours may vary by location, so call ahead.

The store is expected to reopen on December 26.

On New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Target is expected to be open, with slightly different hours on each day.

New Year’s Eve hours differ depending on where you are.

Target began as a discount division of the Minneapolis-based Dayton’s Company in 1962.

Since then, they’ve grown into a multibillion-dollar corporation with locations all over the country.

According to reports, by 2021, the United States will have 1,926 stores.

Target is known for its large selection of food and general merchandise.

Shoppers commonly come across clothing, household goods, electronics, and toys.

During the holiday season, Target sells Christmas and Hanukkah decorations, as well as New Year’s Eve items and decorations.

They’re best known for carrying everyday essentials, and they also have their own Target-owned brand.

