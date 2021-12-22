Is the child tax credit payment scheduled to be extended again next year?

Will the child tax credit payment be made monthly next year?

WITH 2021 drawing to a close, it’s time to start thinking about what 2022 might bring, particularly in terms of the child tax credit.

The American Rescue Plan started paying child tax credits earlier this year, worth up to (dollar)300 per month.

The child tax credit was available to families with children who received the (dollar)1,400 stimulus check in March 2021.

From December 15 to December 15, eligible parents received their final payments.

The payments were supposed to last until 2022, but that didn’t happen.

Senator Joe Manchin, on the other hand, expressed his opposition to President Biden’s (dollar)1.9 trillion Build Back Better Plan, effectively ending hopes for the child tax credit’s continuation.

As part of his Build Back Better legislation, Vice President Biden hoped to extend the child tax credit payments.

Families could have received up to (dollar)3,600 per child if the payments had been extended for another year.

Democrats will need all 50 senators to vote in favor of the Build Back Better legislation for it to pass.

Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, is a crucial vote in the Senate’s evenly divided chamber.

It is becoming increasingly difficult to see a way forward for the legislation without his support.

Manchin discussed his position on the plan on Fox News Sunday.

“I can’t vote for it if I can’t explain it to my constituents in West Virginia,” Manchin said.

“I also won’t be able to vote to keep this bill alive.”

Manchin has expressed his concern about the cost of the (dollar)1.9 trillion spending plan, which would increase social spending, childcare, and health-care spending, as well as provide funds to combat climate change.

“The president wants to see this move forward, it’s a priority for him as soon as Congress returns,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters about the situation.

We’ll go over five different ways you can try to replace the payments from the child tax credit.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.