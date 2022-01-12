Is the cryptocurrency market on the mend?

CRYPTOCURRENCIES have risen slightly in the last 24 hours, demonstrating how volatile coins like Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum can be.

Bitcoin’s value has risen slightly, though it is still down 6.3 percent in the last seven days, and the global crypto market is up 3.65 percent as of this writing.

One of the reasons that investing in cryptocurrency is such a risky business is the extreme volatility and accompanying sudden market drops.

Never invest in something you don’t understand, and never put money into something you can’t afford to lose.

According to Coinmarketcap, the price of Bitcoin has risen 1.45% in the last 24 hours.

It’s currently worth (dollar)45, but that’s still a long way off from its all-time high of (dollar)64,000 in April of last year.

In the last 24 hours, the value of the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, as well as other popular coins like Dogecoin and XRP, has increased.

Despite the increase, all three are still lower than they were this time last week.

At the time of writing, Ethereum was up 3.68 percent, trading at (dollar)3,363, while Dogecoin was up 4.95 percent, trading at (dollar)0.1604.

Shiba Inu, a competitor to Dogecoin, is up 12.84 percent to (dollar)0.00003177.

It follows a string of hammer blows to a number of digital currencies, which have never fully recovered from their April 2021 highs.

It’s unclear what caused the small price increase in Bitcoin and other coins, but given the volatility of cryptomarkets, fluctuations are to be expected.

After being hit by market forces and stricter regulation in the second half of 2021, the coins suffered.

Stock markets recently plummeted as investors liquidated a large number of assets in a short period of time, affecting cryptocurrencies as well.

In the largest-ever cryptocurrency raid in the UK, the Met Police seized nearly £180 million in July of last year.

Meanwhile, the financial watchdog in June barred Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, from operating in the United Kingdom.

While it is still possible for Brits to purchase and…

