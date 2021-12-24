Is the Post Office open today? Here are the hours for Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The holidays are approaching, and you may still need to send out some last-minute gifts.

You’ll almost certainly need the US Post Office for this, especially if you’re sending or receiving mail.

This year’s Christmas Day, all Post Offices across the country will be closed.

Each Post Office location, however, has its own set of Christmas hours.

Certain establishments may keep longer hours on Christmas Eve, while others may keep shorter hours.

Customers can use the USPS location finder to look up information about their local Post Office, such as hours, phone numbers, and locations.

All Post Offices will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Regular mail will not be delivered on January 1.

Priority Mail Express, on the other hand, will arrive on the first day of the year.

Regular Post Office hours and mail service will resume after the holiday.

You don’t have to rely on the Post Office for all of your letter delivery needs just because it is closed.

FedEx offices will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, but will close at 6 p.m. on both days.

On the other hand, FedEx will be closed on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day.

According to UPS, stores will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. See UPS’s holiday schedule for more information on shipping services.

On Christmas and New Year’s Day, however, Amazon delivery services will be unavailable.

