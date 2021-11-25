Is the Post Office open today? Opening hours for Thanksgiving 2021 have been revealed.

Is the Post Office open today? The opening hours for Thanksgiving 2021 have been revealed.

The Post Office is closed today, so don’t worry about sending those packages.

You should plan accordingly as mail will not be delivered or sent that day.

It’s that time of year when you get together with your friends and family to eat and give thanks.

It’s also the start of the holiday season, when postal services are swamped with packages to deliver and receive.

The USPS holiday reference guide for 2021 should be used to better plan out your mailing schedule, according to the Post Office Holiday Schedule.

It’s best to send your packages as soon as possible.

You don’t want to expect the mailman to pick up a crucial package only to discover it has been returned.

With a USPScom account, you can access some post office services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

On holidays, services are available.

Stamps, shipping labels, and mail supplies can all be ordered.

Remember that on Christmas Eve, mail will be delivered as usual.

Post Offices are closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

