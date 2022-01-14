Is there a chance I’ll get a child tax credit payment in January?

Millions of American families will not receive a child tax credit payment this month for the first time since July 2021.

The Build Back Better Act, which would have kept child tax credit payments at their current level for at least another year, failed to pass in Congress.

The last child tax credit payment was made on December 15, 2021, by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

That’s when the final batch of advance monthly payments totaling around (dollar)16 billion went out to over 36 million families across the country.

Direct deposit was used for the majority of the payments.

Families would have received a payment today, January 14, if CTCs had continued.

The IRS has a system in place for making monthly payments, but it was unable to coordinate the January payment due to the lack of legislation.

The total child tax credit is (dollar)3,600 per child under the age of six and (dollar)3,000 per child between the ages of six and seventeen, with a combined income cap of (dollar)150,000 for married couples filing jointly.

This year, child tax credits will be available, but not in the form of monthly checks.

Families who received advance tax credit payments in 2021 received half of the credit, up to (dollar)1,800, automatically sent through monthly checks or direct deposits of up to (dollar)300 per month.

They’ll be able to claim the remaining (dollar)1,800 on their 2021 tax return.

When they file their 2021 taxes this year, eligible families who opted out of the advanced child tax credit payments will receive the full child tax credit of (dollar)3,600 or (dollar)3,000 per child.

To assist taxpayers, the IRS has begun sending out Letter 6419, which includes the total amount of advance child tax credit payments received by taxpayers in 2021, as well as the number of qualifying children used to calculate the advance payments.

This letter, along with any other IRS letters regarding advance CTC payments, should be kept with tax records.

On Monday, January 24, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will launch its online tax filing system.

Even if you file by that date, the IRS says it won’t be able to issue a child tax credit refund until mid-February.

A law known as the PATH Act aids in this endeavor.

It was established in 2015 to aid in the prevention of tax-related fraud for both taxpayers and the IRS.

CTCs will revert to a (dollar)2,000 lump sum for individuals earning up to (dollar)200,000 if nothing is done to extend them at the current level.

The amount is (dollar)1,400 for couples filing jointly and earning up to (dollar)400,000.

When the 2022 taxes are filed in the spring of 2023, the money will be available all at once.

