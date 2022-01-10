Is there a chance you could get a (dollar)5,000 pay raise as part of a proposal?

THOUSANDS of state employees could benefit from a new proposal that would increase their pay by (dollar)5,000.

In a letter sent to state agency heads on Friday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp proposed raising pay and other benefits.

Mr Kemp wants to raise the state’s maximum 401k match from 3 percent to 9 percent, in addition to the (dollar)5,000 pay raise for “full-time, eligible benefit” employees.

He also wants to allow employees to take up to 40 hours of paid time off per year.

Georgia’s revenue is expected to be around (dollar)1 billion higher than what lawmakers had predicted, implying that more money is available for spending.

Mr Kemp stated that state employees’ new pay raises and benefits could begin as early as April.

There are more than 68,000 state employees, according to Georgia’s state government.

Mr Kemp also proposed increasing teachers’ pay by (dollar)2,000 per year for the next four years, with a (dollar)5,000 goal.

Meanwhile, Georgia state House Speaker David Ralston has expressed concern that there may not be enough money to increase everyone’s pay.

He told reporters, “I’m trying to keep track of how many groups we’ve promised pay raises to.”

“Every day, the to-do list grows.

I know we’re in a good budget situation right now, but we’re going to run out of money before we get to everyone.”

Employers and states across the country have been offering incentives such as sign-up bonuses to entice people to work.

In addition, the minimum wage in more than 20 states is being raised this year.

The federal minimum wage is currently (dollar)7.25.

We dissect the wages at major retailers like Target and Home Depot to learn more about how much employers pay.

Furthermore, these stores will cover your college expenses.

