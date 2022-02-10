Is there a scarcity of coffee beans?

Is there a shortage of coffee beans?

A global coffee shortage is resulting from high demand for daily cups of coffee.

With coffee beans facing an official global shortage, those early morning coffee runs may be more in demand than ever.

Coffee is without a doubt one of the world’s most popular beverages.

Coffee is a drink that brings joy and comfort to people all over the world by increasing energy levels and being classified as a necessity for many.

The massive demand for that daily cup of coffee, which is purchased several times throughout the day, may, however, be unmanageable.

Drought, high demand, and a lingering shortage have all contributed to the coffee shortage.

Arabica coffee beans account for 75% of all coffee produced worldwide, according to GEP.

Brazil and Colombia produce the vast majority of these coffee beans.

Brazil, on the other hand, is experiencing one of its worst harvests in nearly two decades as a result of climate and weather changes.

Because of a combination of drought and freezing temperatures, the plants are insufficient and cannot be harvested.

Some of the damage is so severe that some parts of Brazil may need to plant new crops.

New crop plantations, according to Brainly, can take three to six years to mature.

The price of coffee increased dramatically around the world in 2021.

According to Tom’s Guide, the price of coffee will increase by 21.6 percent in 2021.

Coffee prices have risen by the most in four years.

Plus, this could just be the start.

According to GEP, “for the next two to three years, coffee demand is expected to outstrip supply.”

Coffee beans, however, aren’t the only grocery item in short supply around the world.

Other well-known, well-loved grocery items, according to Parade, may also be in high demand.

Baby formula, pet food, dairy, and possibly pasta are just a few of the popular grocery items that could run out in 2022.

