Is there a scarcity of oranges in the United States?

Is there an orange scarcity in the United States?

Many industries, including the orange industry, are experiencing difficulties as a result of supply and labor shortages in the United States.

Orange season in Florida runs from October to June, when oranges are plentiful.

The country is dealing with a slew of issues, including the coronavirus pandemic and the recent surge in cases.

“The US Department of Agriculture reported that orange crops are projected to be down for the second consecutive season,” according to ABC News.

Despite the fact that the orange season is in its third month, the yield of oranges in Florida has been low.

According to ABC News, prices that have already been high as a result of the pandemic could rise even more.

According to the USDA, this year’s production could be 16% lower than the previous season’s total.

According to ABC News, Florida growers “are forecast to harvest 44.5 million boxes of fruit from the 2020-21 season, down 1.50 million boxes from the December forecast.”

According to the outlet, the current data and forecast show 17.5 million boxes of non-Valencia oranges (early, mid-season, and Navel varieties) and 27 million boxes of Valencia oranges.

Since 1947, no year has seen such a low number of oranges as 2017-2018, when Hurricane Irma devastated Florida’s crops.

Some people took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the Florida orange shortage.

“The orange juice shortage is not a laughing matter biden,” one user wrote. “I don’t think you’re going to win Florida.”

Another user explained how they are the only ones who are affected by the shortage.

“The only shortage that has affected me is orange juice, and oranges are expensive,” the user said on Twitter.

Florida isn’t the only state with a labor shortage; California, for example, is experiencing a labor shortage.

“America is no longer struggling with an astronomically high unemployment rate twenty-one months into the pandemic.”

Instead, the biggest issue is a labor shortage, according to CNN.

