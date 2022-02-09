Is there a supply problem with baby formula?

As stores struggle to get baby formula on the shelves, the supply chain disaster continues.

It makes no difference to parents looking to feed their babies whether producers are short on materials or shipping delays are caused by storms.

“There is no shortage in manufacturers’ supply of infant formula,” Robert Rankin, executive director of the Infant Nutrition Council of America, told the Wall Street Journal.

Parents looking for formula, on the other hand, have come up empty-handed.

As new parents travel more than two hours away from their home in search of baby formula, a finger-pointing war between manufacturers and distributors continues.

To alleviate the shortage, Amazon and Walmart are communicating with manufacturers of the most popular baby formula brands.

According to CNN, store baby formula standing inventory was down 17% in February 2020, before the pandemic began.

COVID-19 has gripped the global supply chain, limiting companies’ ability to predict upcoming consumer needs and meet shipments due to market volatility caused by panic buying and sick workers.

The infant nutrition market was estimated to be worth (dollar)92 billion in 2019, according to Candamp;EN.

The baby formula shortage coincides with Spudpocalypse, a potato shortage caused by US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack’s potato import ban.

A euphemism for a commerce system for manufacturing and delivering goods to consumers is “supply chain.”

Supply chains operate on a global, national, and local scale.

Sudden and unexpected interruptions to the supply chain can occur.

The Ever Given cargo ship became stuck in the Suez Canal, causing international repercussions because the Egyptian waterway transports 10% of the world’s trade.

Baby formula is a cross-border product that must adhere to both international and domestic nutritional standards.

Parents should not try to make their own baby formula, according to HealthyChildren.org.

Formulas approved by the Food and Drug Administration have a meticulously calculated nutritional profile, and attempting to replicate this procedure puts the child at risk.

Although human breast milk is a natural alternative to baby formula, not all mothers choose to breastfeed their children.

Artificial formulas should be banned, according to a 21-year-old vegan mother who plans to breastfeed her son until he is four years old.

Watering down baby formula is not recommended because it exposes the infant to yet another nutritional risk.

During the shortage, USA Today published a guide on maintaining an infant’s nutritional health, noting that it is reasonable for children older than one to try solid foods.

