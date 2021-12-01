Is this month’s Social Security check likely to be affected by the government shutdown?

THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT is once again in danger of shutting down, leaving seniors to wonder if their Social Security payments will be affected.

Before funding runs out on December 3, lawmakers have until Friday, December 3 to come up with a solution.

Non-essential government services will be halted if one is not provided.

If that’s the case, it wouldn’t be the first shutdown, which usually occurs when Congress fails to pass annual spending bills by the deadline.

After the House and Senate passed a stopgap funding bill in October, President Joe Biden signed it to avoid a government shutdown.

Americans usually keep receiving their Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) checks during a government shutdown.

Because Social Security is a “mandatory spending” program, it is not funded through annual spending bills.

Unless policymakers change the laws governing it, a mandatory program operates on “autopilot.”

This means that new and existing Social Security claimants will not be affected by any negotiations that may affect their December payment.

However, if the government shuts down, Social Security card issuance is usually halted.

Approximately 60,000 people apply for Social Security cards every day in the United States.

They may require one in order to begin working, obtain a loan, open a bank account, or engage in other financial transactions.

If the debt ceiling isn’t raised, it could be a problem for elderly Americans in the future.

This is the maximum amount of money the US government can borrow to meet its current legal obligations.

While payments can be processed during a government shutdown, if the debt ceiling isn’t raised, there may be insufficient funds to pay for benefits.

Food stamps and the child tax credit would be affected, and Social Security payments could be delayed as a result.

We’ll show you how much money you’ll have in retirement if all you get is Social Security.

We also discuss how working while on Social Security affects your benefits.

