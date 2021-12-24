Is Trader Joe’s open today, and what are the Christmas and New Year’s opening hours in 2022?

TRADER Joe’s is a grocery store chain in the United States with over 530 locations.

Many Americans shop at Trader Joe’s for their holiday meals and are curious about their upcoming hours as Christmas approaches.

Every year, it’s advised to finish your holiday food shopping as soon as possible to avoid missing out on items due to store closings.

Trader Joe’s will be open on Christmas Eve, but not on Christmas Day.

Before 6:00 p.m. on December 24, shoppers can get their last-minute shopping done; however, hours vary by location, so check with yours.

The same is true for New Year’s Eve, when Trader Joe’s will be open for a limited time on New Year’s Eve but will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Trader Joe’s offers seasonal items that make great gifts in addition to its regular grocery selection during the holiday season.

Trader Joe’s Jingle Jangle candy treats for (dollar)9.99, Trader Joe’s Hot Cocoa Ornaments for (dollar)6.99, Trader Joe’s Wintry Blend coffee for (dollar)7.99, and Trader Joe’s Gingerbread Cake and Cookie Mix for (dollar)2.99 are among the most popular holiday items for 2021.

These items are available in their Fearless Flyer, which varies by location.

Apps like DoorDash and Instacart have made grocery shopping easier in recent years by allowing users to order groceries online for scheduled delivery.

Trader Joe’s has yet to implement the new system, which grew in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trader Joe’s does not deliver at this time, nor do they have an online ordering option.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.