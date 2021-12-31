Is your internet bill eligible for a (dollar)75 discount today?

Is today the last day to get up to a (dollar)75 discount on your internet bills?

The deadline to apply for stimulus money to help you save money on your internet bill is today.

The deadline to apply for the emergency broadband benefit program is tonight.

Congress approved the program in December 2020 as part of a Covid stimulus package.

Families who sign up by tonight will be eligible for assistance until March 1, 2022.

The emergency broadband benefit program was established to help those who were having difficulty paying for internet service as a result of the pandemic.

Eligible households can save up to (dollar)50 per month on broadband services, while qualifying tribal land households can save up to (dollar)75 per month.

The program also offers a one-time device discount of up to (dollar)100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet purchased from a participating provider.

However, each household is only eligible for one monthly service and one device discount.

A household payment of more than (dollar)10 but less than (dollar)50 is required for the one-time discount.

A family member is eligible for the emergency broadband benefit if they:

Enrollment in the emergency broadband benefit program closes tonight, and aid will be distributed through it only until March 1, 2022.

After that date, the Affordable Connectivity Program will take its place.

Congress has created a long-term (dollar)14 billion program.

The maximum discount will be reduced from (dollar)50 per month to (dollar)30 as a result of this program change.

Current aid recipients may need to reapply as a result of the program changes.

Enrollment in the affordable connectivity program will begin today.

If a family member meets the following criteria, the household is eligible for the affordable connectivity program.

Here is where you can apply for the low-cost internet program.

In addition, there are a few more ways to save money on your internet bill.

