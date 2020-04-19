Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 5.19%

Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the rose 5.19% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Mizrahi Tefahot (TASE: ), which rose 13.19% or 848 points to trade at 7279 at the close. Meanwhile, Israel Discount Bank Ltd (TASE: ) added 12.17% or 122 points to end at 1120 and Phoenix Holdings Ltd (TASE: ) was up 9.68% or 158 points to 1790 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE: ), which fell 0.49% or 32 points to trade at 6438 at the close. Shapir Engineering Industry (TASE: ) declined 0.22% or 5 points to end at 2275 and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE: ) was up 0.54% or 20 points to 3700.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 354 to 60 and 10 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for June delivery was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to $25.03 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 1.87% or 0.52 to hit $28.34 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 2.14% or 37.10 to trade at $1694.60 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.07% to 3.5890, while EUR/ILS rose 0.10% to 3.9003.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.31% at 99.787.