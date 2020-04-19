Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 5.19%

Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the Banking, Financials and Insurance sectors led shares higher.
At the close in Tel Aviv, the TA 35 rose 5.19% to hit a new 1-month high.
The best performers of the session on the TA 35 were Mizrahi Tefahot (TASE:MZTF), which rose 13.19% or 848 points to trade at 7279 at the close. Meanwhile, Israel Discount Bank Ltd (TASE:DSCT) added 12.17% or 122 points to end at 1120 and Phoenix Holdings Ltd (TASE:PHOE1) was up 9.68% or 158 points to 1790 in late trade.
The worst performers of the session were Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:TSEM), which fell 0.49% or 32 points to trade at 6438 at the close. Shapir Engineering Industry (TASE:SPEN) declined 0.22% or 5 points to end at 2275 and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:TEVA) was up 0.54% or 20 points to 3700.
Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 354 to 60 and 10 ended unchanged.
Crude oil for June delivery was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to $25.03 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 1.87% or 0.52 to hit $28.34 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 2.14% or 37.10 to trade at $1694.60 a troy ounce.
USD/ILS was up 0.07% to 3.5890, while EUR/ILS rose 0.10% to 3.9003.
The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.31% at 99.787.