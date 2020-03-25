Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 7.10%

Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the gained 7.10%.

The best performers of the session on the were Delek Group (TASE: ), which rose 20.21% or 1556 points to trade at 9256 at the close. Meanwhile, Energean Oil & Gas PLC (TASE: ) added 16.08% or 266 points to end at 1920 and Alony Hetz Properties and Investments Ltd (TASE: ) was up 15.72% or 505 points to 3717 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Delek Drilling LP (TASE: ), which fell 2.69% or 9 points to trade at 326 at the close. Strauss Group (TASE: ) declined 0.50% or 48 points to end at 9596 and Shufersal (TASE: ) was up 0.34% or 7 points to 2077.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 375 to 39 and 11 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for May delivery was up 0.77% or 0.18 to $23.54 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May rose 1.18% or 0.32 to hit $27.35 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract rose 5.87% or 92.00 to trade at $1659.60 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 2.13% to 3.6199, while EUR/ILS fell 1.70% to 3.8978.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 1.06% at 102.145.