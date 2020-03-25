Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 7.10%

Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Banking, Financials and Insurance sectors led shares higher.
At the close in Tel Aviv, the TA 35 gained 7.10%.
The best performers of the session on the TA 35 were Delek Group (TASE:DLEKG), which rose 20.21% or 1556 points to trade at 9256 at the close. Meanwhile, Energean Oil & Gas PLC (TASE:ENOG) added 16.08% or 266 points to end at 1920 and Alony Hetz Properties and Investments Ltd (TASE:ALHE) was up 15.72% or 505 points to 3717 in late trade.
The worst performers of the session were Delek Drilling LP (TASE:DEDRp), which fell 2.69% or 9 points to trade at 326 at the close. Strauss Group (TASE:STRS) declined 0.50% or 48 points to end at 9596 and Shufersal (TASE:SAE) was up 0.34% or 7 points to 2077.
Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 375 to 39 and 11 ended unchanged.
Crude oil for May delivery was up 0.77% or 0.18 to $23.54 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May rose 1.18% or 0.32 to hit $27.35 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract rose 5.87% or 92.00 to trade at $1659.60 a troy ounce.
USD/ILS was down 2.13% to 3.6199, while EUR/ILS fell 1.70% to 3.8978.
The US Dollar Index Futures was down 1.06% at 102.145.
Leave a Reply