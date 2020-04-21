Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 1.11%

Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the lost 1.11%.

The best performers of the session on the were OPKO Health Inc (TASE: ), which rose 13.30% or 81 points to trade at 691 at the close. Meanwhile, Isramco Negev 2 LP (TASE: ) added 2.76% or 1.2 points to end at 44.7 and Amot Investments Ltd (TASE: ) was up 2.39% or 44 points to 1885 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Delek Drilling LP (TASE: ), which fell 5.73% or 28 points to trade at 468 at the close. Delek Group (TASE: ) declined 4.82% or 850 points to end at 16800 and Paz Oil (TASE: ) was down 4.71% or 1400 points to 28300.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 272 to 136 and 19 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for June delivery was down 11.63% or 2.91 to $22.12 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 6.23% or 1.75 to hit $26.33 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.77% or 13.05 to trade at $1711.85 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.91% to 3.5537, while EUR/ILS fell 0.88% to 3.8620.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 99.968.