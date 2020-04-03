Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 1.19%

Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the Biomed, Insurance and Banking sectors led shares lower.
At the close in Tel Aviv, the TA 35 declined 1.19%.
The best performers of the session on the TA 35 were Delek Group (TASE:DLEKG), which rose 13.52% or 1311 points to trade at 11010 at the close. Meanwhile, Energean Oil & Gas PLC (TASE:ENOG) added 5.90% or 154 points to end at 2765 and Fattal 1998 Holdings Ltd (TASE:FATTAL) was up 4.31% or 470 points to 11370 in late trade.
The worst performers of the session were Perrigo (TASE:PRGO), which fell 9.95% or 1680 points to trade at 15200 at the close. Melisron (TASE:MLSR) declined 5.02% or 660 points to end at 12500 and OPKO Health Inc (TASE:OPK) was down 4.48% or 20 points to 422.
Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 219 to 184 and 15 ended unchanged.
Shares in OPKO Health Inc (TASE:OPK) fell to all time lows; down 4.48% or 20 to 422.
Crude oil for May delivery was up 20.97% or 4.26 to $24.57 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 19.52% or 4.83 to hit $29.57 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 2.84% or 45.20 to trade at $1636.60 a troy ounce.
USD/ILS was up 0.71% to 3.6280, while EUR/ILS fell 0.39% to 3.9339.
The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.62% at 100.370.