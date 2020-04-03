Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 1.19%

Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the declined 1.19%.

The best performers of the session on the were Delek Group (TASE: ), which rose 13.52% or 1311 points to trade at 11010 at the close. Meanwhile, Energean Oil & Gas PLC (TASE: ) added 5.90% or 154 points to end at 2765 and Fattal 1998 Holdings Ltd (TASE: ) was up 4.31% or 470 points to 11370 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Perrigo (TASE: ), which fell 9.95% or 1680 points to trade at 15200 at the close. Melisron (TASE: ) declined 5.02% or 660 points to end at 12500 and OPKO Health Inc (TASE: ) was down 4.48% or 20 points to 422.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 219 to 184 and 15 ended unchanged.

Shares in OPKO Health Inc (TASE: ) fell to all time lows; down 4.48% or 20 to 422.

Crude oil for May delivery was up 20.97% or 4.26 to $24.57 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 19.52% or 4.83 to hit $29.57 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 2.84% or 45.20 to trade at $1636.60 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.71% to 3.6280, while EUR/ILS fell 0.39% to 3.9339.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.62% at 100.370.