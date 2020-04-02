Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 3.42%

Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the lost 3.42%.

The best performers of the session on the were Isramco Negev 2 LP (TASE: ), which rose 4.24% or 1.4 points to trade at 34.4 at the close. Meanwhile, Delek Group (TASE: ) added 3.50% or 328 points to end at 9699 and Energean Oil & Gas PLC (TASE: ) was up 1.28% or 33 points to 2611 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fattal 1998 Holdings Ltd (TASE: ), which fell 10.51% or 1280 points to trade at 10900 at the close. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (TASE: ) declined 6.98% or 2650 points to end at 35310 and Harel (TASE: ) was down 6.55% or 127 points to 1813.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 262 to 132 and 22 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 1.37% or 0.28 to $20.20 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 5.58% or 1.47 to hit $24.88 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.25% or 4.00 to trade at $1592.60 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 1.63% to 3.6018, while EUR/ILS rose 0.55% to 3.9303.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.76% at 99.850.