It is explained what makes the 1958 Lincoln double die coin worth up to (dollar)214,000.

It’s explained what makes the 1958 Lincoln double die coin worth up to (dollar)214,000.

If a coin has a double die error, coin collectors can make a killing, with Lincoln cents fetching exorbitant prices on the internet.

Since 1909, the United States Mint has produced cents featuring 16th President Abraham Lincoln.

There are many different Lincoln pennies, including wheat and memorial versions, still in circulation more than a century later.

The most valuable coins are those that were produced in small quantities or have an error, if not both.

Below, we’ll go over everything you need to know about Lincoln double die coins, including the most valuable years and how much they’re worth.

When the coin die is not manufactured properly, a doubled die coin is produced.

As a result, two images appear on a single coin die, indicating that letters, numbers, or words have been duplicated.

The higher the value of the coin, the more obvious and distinct the error is.

The double die error has been found on many Lincoln coins, but it’s also possible to find other examples.

According to USA Coin Book, the 1958 coin is the rarest and most valuable of all the Lincoln double die wheat pennies.

It stated that “only a handful are known to exist.”

The clear doubling of the text “In God We Trust” and the doubling of the word “Liberty” on the front of the coin are the most distinguishing features of the coins.

The year 1958 is also slightly doubled, though this isn’t as noticeable as the word doubling, it added.

The site claims that in uncirculated condition, the 1958 coins are worth up to (dollar)214,211.

Meanwhile, according to recently completed eBay listings, the 1955 double die coin is the most valuable.

After 55 bids, a piece sold for (dollar)1,825 in November.

Another Lincoln 1955 coin that recently sold for (dollar)1,801 and another for (dollar)1,552 was recently sold online.

A 1972 Lincoln double die coin, on the other hand, recently sold for (dollar)325 on eBay.

Keep in mind that a double die coin is only worth as much as someone else is willing to pay for it, so you’re not guaranteed to make a profit.

Rare coins can be found in a variety of ways.

The first thing you should do is go through your house and any other places where you might keep change.

Other options include using a metal detector to search for buried treasure in known areas and visiting your local bank branch to request a penny wrapper.

